Daughter of Shirebrook man killed when a concrete block smashed through his windscreen backs calls to make roads safer

Deaths and serious injuries on roads in East Midlands are on the rise, with people on foot, bicycles and motorcycles facing particular risk, according to latest crash data analysed by road safety charity Brake and launched today, Monday, November 14, at the start of Road Safety Week.

The week is calling on drivers to learn and follow the new Highway Code, which changed this year to give greater priority to people on bicycles and foot. All drivers can stay within speed limits, watch out for people, and give more space.

Rebecca Marsh, aged 36, from Shirebrook, whose father Steven was killed in July 2020, when a concrete rock fell from a lorry through his windscreen, killing him instantly, is backing the calls of Road Safety Week.

Steve Oscroft with his family

Steven was 60, and his wife and two grandchildren were in the car with him, driving home after strawberry picking that day.

Rebecca said: “Nothing prepares you for the sudden death of a loved one. Our children have to live without a loving grandfather, who was a shining light in their life.

“Crashes can happen to anyone. I am sharing Steven’s story to call for safer roads for all. Every road crash is preventable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Williams, Brake chief executive, said: "Brake’s national road victim service sees the devastation caused by road crashes, which strike at the heart of families.

“We can and must all work together to stop these appalling tragedies and make our roads safe for all.

“We are appealing to everyone, particularly drivers, employers and communities, to shout out for Safe Roads for All in Road Safety Week and every week. Whether you are a driver slowing down, an employer introducing more safe driving policies, or a community working with a local authority for a 20mph limit, we can all make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad