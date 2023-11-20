Daughter 'devastated' by mum's 'negative experience' at Mansfield theatre

A woman said her mother was left “devastated” after being told she could not take her walker into a Mansfield theatre due to health and safety hazard concerns.

Michelle Keeton said her mother Wendy Strawbridge was “devastated” after a visit to Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Michelle said her mum and late dad, David, had attended shows at the theatre for 40 years and were big fans of the venue.

She said: “For several years mum would even go on her own with living just a mile away.”

Wendy Strawbridge (pictured) was “devastated” after being told she could not take her walker into Mansfield Palace Theatre auditorium due to health and safety concerns.

Michelle, who attended a Steve Steinman show with Wendy on Saturday, November 18, hit out at the theatre after the “devastating” experience.

She said: “Previously the ushers had walked down with my mum, took her walker to the back and then before the interval took it back to her.

“But we were told mum couldn't take the walker into the theatre as it was a health and safety hazard.”

She added: “I was told that if mum couldn't walk unaided to the fire exit she should be in a wheelchair.”

Michelle said the family were considering booking additional concerts but said they will not return due to the “negative” experience.

She said: “Disgraceful and unhelpful attitude from the staff at the Palace Theatre ruined the night. I am gutted for how the night left mum feeling.”

Michelle said she understood there were health and safety policies but felt they weren’t treated fairly by staff.

A spokesperson for Mansfield Palace Theatre said: “From our understanding the customer wanted to put the walker in a spot where a wheelchair space had been booked.

“We generally do not have walkers kept in the auditorium for fire evacuation reasons as they can block walkways.

“We do normally take the walker out and put them in the bar once sat down but this customer was adamant it needed to stay in the auditorium due to her mother’s circumstances.

“We did on this occasion put it next to the sounds and light desk which is at the back of the auditorium to offer a resolution.

