Shirebrook Royal enthusiast will host talk about regal experiences at community event
Royal enthusiast James Taylor, of Shirebrook, found himself to be a celebrity at the centre of attention when he attended the King’s Coronation earlier this year.
As a life-long royalist, James enjoys being a part of history and plans on sharing his experiences at Royal events with audiences in Pleasley.
The event will be held at the Verney Institute, Pleasley from 7pm, on Tuesday, November 28.
Entry for residents will cost £5 and refreshments will be included in the price.
James, a keen photographer, said: “2023 has been a momentous year for the Royal family with the King and Queen crowned at Westminster Abbey in May.
“I was proud to be there to witness the event and to witness several other royal ‘firsts’ including Easter at Windsor, commonwealth day, the Honours of Scotland and the state opening of parliament.
“In the talk, I will speak about attending these events, the atmosphere and their significance as well as sharing my images.”
Royal merchandise will also be available, which James said would make the “perfect” Christmas gift for Royal fans.
Summing up the coronation of King Charles III, attended by James in May – he said: “I remember, when I was young, seeing pictures of the Coronation in 1953 and saying I would like to be there the next time one was held.
“So the weekend’s event fulfilled one ambition of mine.”
As a royal expert and commentator, James has filmed pieces for BBC TV’s ‘Look North’ programme and a couple of radio stations.