Thumbs up and all set for the big jump -- Lyndsey Allen on her skydive.

Lyndsey Allen, who lives in Meden Vale, has neuroendcrine cancer, which affects the cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.

But determined to live the rest of her life to the full, she booked a skydive at Langar Airfield for her and sister Leanne’s 35th birthday.

“It was an amazing experience,” she said. “Jumping out of a plane and being so high in the wide-open, blue sky was brilliant.

Lyndsey flying high on her skydive for charity.

“I’m so glad I went for it. After what I’ve been through in the past year, you cannot worry about what’s round the corner. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

Lyndsey felt compelled to give half of the money raised to the John Eastwood Hospice at Sutton where she has been spending time since a spell in hospital.

"The support I’ve received at the hospice has helped to keep me strong,” she said.

"I’m of the opinion that we need to give back to people who have given to us. So seeing the money go to the hospice and to MacMillan Cancer Support is great.”

Lyndsey and twin sister Leanne with their certificates after completing the skydive.

Lyndsey had suffered for months with agonising stomach-pain and was initially diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome.

But when she took herself to hospital in July last year, a scan revealed three tumours in her abdomen and one in her neck. One of the tumours was 18 centimetres in size, and her treatment began immediately.

"I was in such a weak state,” she said. “I fell ill with sepsis and almost died.

"The hardest part was having to battle alone. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, my family weren’t able to visit me in hospital.

"I was very down, but I just had to get on with life. I was determined to keep going.”

Such spirit led to her following her dreams and going on the skydive, even though she continues to have chemotherapy.

Tracey Joyce, who is operations and finance manager at the John Eastwood Hospice, said: “We are in awe of Lyndsey’s courage and determination.

"The skydive is a magnificent achievement by Lyndsey and her sister, and we are just thrilled that they have chosen to support us in their fundraising.”