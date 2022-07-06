Eastwood school pupils create eco friendly sculpture using scrap materials

Each class has created a sculpture or instillation based on looking after the environment.

Chloe Briggs, Year 1 art lead, said: “All the sculptures we have made we have used recycled materials donated by friends and families of children and staff.

"As part of sculpture week our KS1 visited Chatsworth House to see the New Horizons sculptures and KS2 visited Yorkshire sculpture park.

"These visits inspired the children to create their own sculpture park.

"Our chair of governors David Hill officially opened our sculpture park and we were able to invite our parents to come and enjoy the children’s work.

“F1 used paint tin lids and plastic bottles to create a flower garden, F2 used wood off cuts to create colourful towers, Year 1 used baked bean tins to create insects and bike wheels to create flowers, Year 2 used boxes to make paint bird boxes inspired by Asha Munns’ installation at Yorkshire sculpture park, Year 3 used old pipes to create an urban jungle of snakes in threes, Year 4 used chicken wire to create animal sculptures, Year 5 used plastic bottles to make an octopus and discussed the effect one use plastic has on the sea and Year 6 used recycled materials to create a tree inspired by their trip to Yorkshire sculpture park.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed being creative and sharing their sculptures with their parents.”

