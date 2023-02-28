Complaints by grieving families win welcome change at Mansfield Crematorium

A controversy erupted at the Derby Road crematorium over a popular initiative at its Book Of Remembrance room, by the main chapel.

After a person has passed away, family members can pay a one-off charge of a minimum £80 to have an inscription placed by a skilled craftsman in the book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book is laid in a glass cabinet, and the pages turned daily to ensure the inscription can be viewed by visitors to the room on the anniversary of the death.

Mansfield Crematorium on Derby Road, where the Book Of Remembrance room is located.

The problem is that, since the Covid-19 lockdowns, the room has been open only from Monday to Friday, so if that anniversary falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Bank Holiday, families face a possible wait of three years to pay their respects by viewing the inscription.

Several mourners have fallen foul of the anomaly and have complained to Mansfield District Council, which owns the crematorium along with Ashfield District Council and Newark and Sherwood District Council. And now the councils have agreed to take action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Mansfield Council said: “We have listened to the feedback from families, and we are pleased to say that the Book Of Remembrance room is in the process of being reopened at weekends.

"We hope to announce the details in due course. In the meantime, families can view entries to the book digitally on the crematorium’s website here.”

A couple of pages showing inscriptions in Mansfield Crematorium's Book Of Remembrance. The book can also be viewed online.

Retired Mansfield man Mark Wilson, 58, was among the complainants after he wanted to see the book on Sunday, December 18 in honour of his father, well-known former coroner William ‘Tug’ Wilson, who died at the age of 64 in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a bit off-putting, especially if you have travelled quite a distance for just that one day in a year,” said Mark. “For some elderly people, it might be the last occasion they are able to see the inscription. It could be quite a sensitive issue.

"The other day, I came across a family from Derbyshire who had come to see their grandad’s inscription. But the doors were locked and there were no staff around.

The Book Of Remembrance room at Mansfield Crematorium will soon be open at weekends again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone was told it’s saving £12,000 a year, but that’s rubbish, surely. The grounds are open at weekends, so it would only take the person who opens the main gates to unlock the door of the remembrance room too.”

Pamela Fairhall is another person to have complained about the weekend shutdown after being unable to see an inscription with her father on a Saturday in 2021 and on a Sunday last year for the anniversary of her mother’s death.

In a letter to the Chad, Pamela wrote: “We were very upset to find the room locked. There were other families who were also upset and angry.

"My father is 87 and will have to wait another year to see the open book. That will be three years since we last saw the inscription to my mother. He may not even live that long himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It costs money to have the inscription, so to not be able to see it is heartbreaking.”