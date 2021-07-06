Ashley Parke, 27, was furloughed and later made redundant during lockdown after being a dairy sales manager for six years.

After losing his job with Leicester-based Kirby and West Pensworth Dairy, Ashley decided to use his knowledge of the milk business to set up his own delivery in Mansfield

Ashley said “I had always worked in sales and business roles since leaving Queen Elizabeth’s school, so it was a shock to be furloughed and made redundant.

Ashley Parke has set up his own milk round

“I was offered roles with competitors, but I decided to explore my options and use my sales and business skills, contacts and background.

"I’d always wanted to run my own business, so it gave me that push to give it a go. I probably wouldn’t have taken the plunge otherwise and my former company was really supportive."

Ashley used all his own savings and is now a milkman and company director of his own business East Midlands Dairy Ltd.

He delivers around the Mansfield area

He said "There was never a better time to set up a delivery business than during Covid. I realised there must have been lots of people, particularly the elderly, who might have found it not so easy to get their milk and a lot of people said they missed the old traditional milkman doorstep service.

"I thought, there must be demand and I did some research, there aren’t many traditional milkman left these days. So, I thought, here we go then.”

Ashley’s milk delivery covers a 10-15 mile radius from Mansfield centre.

"I offer milk in glass bottles too, as part of the push against plastics,” he said. “I’ve got myself a blue van and designed my logo on Mansfield Town’s colours.

“I launched three weeks ago, already people have welcomed the idea, although at the moment I am doing everything myself, so it’s been hard work as I deliver through the night.”

Along with milk, Ashley will provide juices, free range eggs, and yogurts. He currently delivers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and collects the empty glass bottles for reuse.

For more information call 07514 980 101 or email [email protected]