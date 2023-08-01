D-Day hero who received top honour for bravery celebrates 100th birthday in Mansfield

James Wain, known to many as Jim, was born in Sheffield in 1923 and moved with his family to Mansfield when he was a baby.

He left school at 14 and started work at Mansfield Brewery until he was called up for War service.

He was then conscripted into the Grenadier Guards, joining the 4th Battalion, part of the 6th Tank Brigade.

James Wain (centre) celebrated his 100th birthday at Newgate Lodge Care Home. (Photo: submitted)

Using Churchill tanks, they took part in the Normandy Landings and fought their way across North Western Europe.

Jim remembers being action in Normandy on his 21st birthday. He was wounded in his left leg by shrapnel during one of the many battles he fought in and returned to Aberdare, Wales, to recover.

He was eventually demobilised and returned to civilian life and his job back at Mansfield Brewery, where stayed until his retirement.

Jim received his Légion d'Honneur medal at Mansfield's Armed Forces Day back in 2019, at the age of 96.

Jim received a special birthday card from the King. (Photo: submitted)

It is France’s highest distinction and is awarded in recognition of both military and civilian merit, thanking those who fought and risked their lives to secure the country’s liberation during the war. On average, just 10 British nationals per year receive the honour.

Jim’s letter from the French Embassy said: “As we contemplate this Europe of peace, we must never forget the heroes like you who came from Britain and the Commonwealth to begin the liberation of Europe by liberating France. We owe our freedom and security to your dedication because you were ready to risk your life.”

James currently lives at the Newgate Lodge Care Home in Mansfield, where he was surrounded by loving family and friends to celebrate his milestone birthday on Sunday, July 30.

A home sp[okesman said: “Happy 100th birthday to our amazing veteran Grenadier Guard James (Jim). Thank you to everyone who sent cards and presents to make his birthday extra special.