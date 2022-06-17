Mansfield Woodhouse jubilee party postponed amid weather concerns

The Platinum Jubilee Party in the Park was due to take place tomorrow afternoon, June 18, in Yeoman Hill Park.

However, organiser Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group has announced it has been postponed, with a provisional plan to reschedule it for August.

A group spokesman said: “Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather forecast for Saturday, which includes the possibility of thunderstorms, we have reluctantly taken the decision to postpone this event with a view to rearranging for August.

“Please help us spread the word by sharing this information with your friends and contacts.”