Shirebrook Fire Station open day, Jaxson and Toby Cullington in their new helmets

The action heated up from 10am when Shirebrook Fire Station opened its doors for a day of indoor and outdoor activities, on Saturday, September 18.

Crowds flocked to the Portland Road station as the sun shone down on a bustling scene of smiling faces.

The day saw youngsters leaping enthusiastically on bouncy castles or whizzing around a mini-track on an array of smart police go-karts.

Shirebrook Fire Station open day, Ava and Tia Berry have a go with the fire hose

Meanwhile, others donned fire helmets and firefighting equipment, whilst trying their hand at controlling the high pressure water hoses, others excitedly clambered aboard the highly-polished fire engines.

Dexter the East Midlands fire dog made a VIP appearance and there were gripping demonstrations of the fire fighters’ life-saving work and firefighting techniques.

There was a fun ‘casualty drag,’ which saw people attempting to move life size weighted dummies and a chip pan fire safety demonstration.

Shirebrook Fire Station open day,

Also taking part was UpRight Derbyshire and Biker Dan giving advice on motorbike and road safety. There was also a fun water activity with an inflatable pool and paddle boards.

Wigston’s ‘mini fire engine’, which tours the region raising money, also made a special appearance.

Derbyshire groups like the Pleasley Canoe Club, Shirebrook police, shops and businesses also got involved.

Inside the station, there were plenty of refreshments, a table heaving with a delicious assortment of homemade cakes and buns, as well as raffles, prizes, stalls and competitions.

Watch Manager Shane Reeves said: “Our open day at the joint Shirebrook Fire and Police Station was a huge success.

"We managed to raise £1,446.50 for the Firefighters Charity, which support all Fire Service employees and their families in their time of need. So, we’d like to say thank you to everyone who came and donated, and an even bigger thank you to our partners who helped make the day possible.”

Speaking on Facebook, the Shirebrook crew posted: “We would like to thank you all for coming today and showing your support – it really means a lot to your Shirebrook crew! Hope you all had a great day, thanks again!”

They also gave special thanks to Shirebrook Police SNT, Chesterfield Green watch, UpRight Derbyshire, Pleasley canoe club, The Mini Fire engine, Co-op, Morrisons and Louise Soppitt.