Criticism over increased charges for Broxtowe Borough Council car parks
The increased charges came into effect on January 1, 2024 affecting car parks in Kimberley, Eastwood, Beeston and Stapleford.
Under the new plans, visitors will no longer get the first hour of parking for free in council-owned car parks.
Short stay car parks will now cost £1 for two hours, £2 for three hours, £3 for six hours and £15 to stay all day until 10pm.
The council said it is the first change to car parking charges since 2010 and added that current charges do not cover the cost of maintaining the car parks.
“The new charges will help to address the deficit and allow the council to invest the money to ensure that the facilities provided remain fit for purpose”, the authority said.
Portfolio Holder for Resources and Personnel Councillor Greg Marshall (Lab) said councils are facing “huge pressures on budgets due to cuts from central government”.
The council added that free parking will remain on Sundays between 10pm and 8am at all car parks.
Coun Philip Owen (Con) said the charges were “draconian”.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “There has been no consultation with those most affected for example local businesses.
“The charges will have an adverse effect on business and the general public.
“Usually, when you introduce parking charges you cut the number of people going into a business and people scrabble around on roads that aren’t suitable for parking.
“It’s an assault by the Labour group on motorists in the borough.”
He added that the move will affect Kimberley – where some residents use council owned car parks in the evenings when on-street parking is unavailable.
He said: “It’s outrageous. This is ill thought out and the most affected residents haven’t been consulted.”
Portfolio Holder for Resources and Personnel Coun Greg Marshall said: “As residents know, councils are facing huge pressures on budgets due to cuts from central government and we’re always looking for ways to cover the cost of our services.
“We believe that these changes to our car parking charges will allow the council to invest in our facilities and prevent cuts to jobs and services. This means we can deliver on our commitments to keep our town centres clean, invest in new facilities like changing places toilets and help in our wider ambition of providing new leisure facilities.”
The following car parks will remain free Monday to Sunday – Alexandra Street, Eastwood, James Street, Kimberley, Station Road, Kimberley and Newdigate Street, Kimberley.
New charges at Broxtowe Borough Council car parks
£1 for two hours, £2 for over two hours
Victoria Street, Eastwood
Albion Street, Derby Street (South), Middle Street and Portland Street, Beeston
£1 for up to 12 hours
Cliffe Hill Avenue and Halls Road, Stapleford
Victoria Street, Kimberley
Sun Inn and Oxford Street Eastwood
Derby Street (Middle), and Middle Street (central), Beeston
£1 for two hours, £2 for three hours, £3 for six hours and £15 to stay all day
Foster Avenue, Chilwell Road, City Road, Wilmot Lane, Regent Street, Beeston
Eatons Road and Victoria Street, Stapleford
Scargill Walk and King Street, Eastwood