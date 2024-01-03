Criticism over increased charges for Broxtowe Borough Council car parks

New parking charges implemented by Broxtowe Borough Council have been criticised for their potential impact on local businesses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The increased charges came into effect on January 1, 2024 affecting car parks in Kimberley, Eastwood, Beeston and Stapleford.

Under the new plans, visitors will no longer get the first hour of parking for free in council-owned car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Short stay car parks will now cost £1 for two hours, £2 for three hours, £3 for six hours and £15 to stay all day until 10pm.

New parking charges implemented by Broxtowe Borough Council have been criticised

The council said it is the first change to car parking charges since 2010 and added that current charges do not cover the cost of maintaining the car parks.

“The new charges will help to address the deficit and allow the council to invest the money to ensure that the facilities provided remain fit for purpose”, the authority said.

Portfolio Holder for Resources and Personnel Councillor Greg Marshall (Lab) said councils are facing “huge pressures on budgets due to cuts from central government”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that free parking will remain on Sundays between 10pm and 8am at all car parks.

Coun Philip Owen (Con) said the charges were “draconian”.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “There has been no consultation with those most affected for example local businesses.

“The charges will have an adverse effect on business and the general public.

“Usually, when you introduce parking charges you cut the number of people going into a business and people scrabble around on roads that aren’t suitable for parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an assault by the Labour group on motorists in the borough.”

He added that the move will affect Kimberley – where some residents use council owned car parks in the evenings when on-street parking is unavailable.

He said: “It’s outrageous. This is ill thought out and the most affected residents haven’t been consulted.”

Portfolio Holder for Resources and Personnel Coun Greg Marshall said: “As residents know, councils are facing huge pressures on budgets due to cuts from central government and we’re always looking for ways to cover the cost of our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that these changes to our car parking charges will allow the council to invest in our facilities and prevent cuts to jobs and services. This means we can deliver on our commitments to keep our town centres clean, invest in new facilities like changing places toilets and help in our wider ambition of providing new leisure facilities.”

The following car parks will remain free Monday to Sunday – Alexandra Street, Eastwood, James Street, Kimberley, Station Road, Kimberley and Newdigate Street, Kimberley.

New charges at Broxtowe Borough Council car parks

£1 for two hours, £2 for over two hours

Victoria Street, Eastwood

Albion Street, Derby Street (South), Middle Street and Portland Street, Beeston

£1 for up to 12 hours

Cliffe Hill Avenue and Halls Road, Stapleford

Victoria Street, Kimberley

Sun Inn and Oxford Street Eastwood

Derby Street (Middle), and Middle Street (central), Beeston

£1 for two hours, £2 for three hours, £3 for six hours and £15 to stay all day

Foster Avenue, Chilwell Road, City Road, Wilmot Lane, Regent Street, Beeston

Eatons Road and Victoria Street, Stapleford