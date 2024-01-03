A challenge to the closure of Kimberley Leisure Centre will take place at a meeting later this month.

It was originally due to be held behind closed doors before Christmas, but has been delayed so that at least part of the debate can be heard publicly.

Broxtowe Borough Council’s Cabinet voted last month to shut the ageing facility, saying the maintenance costs had become unaffordable.

The Conservative group has ‘called in’ the decision, a form of challenge which could lead to a review of it.

Kimberley Leisure Centre is set to close in March 2024

The challenge was listed to have been held without press or public due to what council said was ‘commercially sensitive’ information in the report.

However at the December meeting, councillors of all parties voted to adjourn in order to prepare public reports which would improve transparency.

The Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on Monday, January 19 will be held to discuss the call in motion.

Broxtowe Borough Council says it is likely that at least some of the report will still remain exempt from the press and public.

At the meeting on December 21, council leader Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab) said: “We were told we couldn’t make the original decision in public as the report contained information not in public domain.

“I insist this meeting is held in public.

“There has been far too much speculation, rumours and downright lies in social media. Let’s hold this in public and get it in the public domain.

“There’s no information in this document that’s confidential or secret in any way.”

Coun Philip Owen (Con), one of the five members who signed the call-in letter, agreed with the change.

“That was something that I asked for at Cabinet. I don’t think there’s anything in the report that is confidential,” he said.

“It’s right that the general public should hear the full arguments and counter-arguments.”

The leisure centre is set to close at the end of March after the groups that run it (the council, Liberty Leisure Ltd and the Kimberley School) were unable to come to a funding agreement.