The Mayoral, Mansfield District and Warsop Parish Council elections are set to take place on Thursday, May 4.

Candidates who wish to stand for election as Mayor, district or parish councillor have until 4pm on April 4, to submit nomination papers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A list of all candidates standing in the local elections will be published on the council's website, www.mansfield.gov.uk, by 4pm on April 5.

The Mayoral, Mansfield District and Warsop Parish Council elections are set to take place on Thursday, May 4.

Residents who want to vote in May but are not yet registered must do so by midnight on Monday, April 17.

It only takes a few minutes to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or contact Electoral Services on 01623 463463 for a paper application form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has introduced new legislation requiring voter ID to be shown when casting your vote at polling stations. You will only need one form of photo ID, and it must be the original copy. Acceptable forms of ID can include a passport, driving licence, bus pass, Blue Badge or a PASS card.

You can view the complete list of accepted photo ID on the council’s website www.mansfield.gov.uk/elections-voting/2023-elections.

If you don’t have an accepted form of photo ID, you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate. You can apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Hill, CEO and returning officer at Mansfield District Council, said: "These elections allow residents to decide who they want to represent them at a local government level.

"Councillors decide how to support their community and make decisions that impact on the residents' lives, so it is an important democratic right that people have their say on who leads them.

"Registering to vote is very quick and easy. I would encourage as many people as possible to register now to participate in the ballot on May 4.