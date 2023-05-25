Pharmacy Spring Bank Holiday opening times in Mansfield including Superdrug and Boots
Mansfield residents are being urged to plan ahead and make sure they have all their medication ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th May 2023, 14:45 BST
Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29).
Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collected your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.
Also make sure any elderly people or people who are unable to pick up their own medication will not go without.
Page 1 of 7