Pharmacy Spring Bank Holiday opening times in Mansfield including Superdrug and Boots

Mansfield residents are being urged to plan ahead and make sure they have all their medication ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th May 2023, 14:45 BST

Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29).

Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collected your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.

Also make sure any elderly people or people who are unable to pick up their own medication will not go without.

Superdrug, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, May 29.

Superdrug, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, May 29. Photo: Google

Peak Pharmacy in West Gate, Mansfield will be closed on Monday, May 29.

Peak Pharmacy in West Gate, Mansfield will be closed on Monday, May 29. Photo: Google

Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and Boots at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, will be from 10am to 4pm on Monday, May 29.

Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and Boots at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, will be from 10am to 4pm on Monday, May 29. Photo: Google

Peak Pharmacy in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, May 29.

Peak Pharmacy in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, May 29. Photo: Google

