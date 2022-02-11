Residents have been in touch with councillors in their dozens after spotting dead birds, possible victims of avian influenza, while walking at King’ s Mill Reservoir.

Officers from Ashfield Council have been removing the dead birds and are keeping the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, informed.

Coun David Hennigan, council member for Sutton Central and New Cross said, “I was on site, speaking to visitors.

King's Mill Reservoir, Mansfield

“This is obviously distressing for residents, but it looks like the situation has peaked at King’s Mill Reservoir.

“We have been asked by Defra to ask people visiting the area not to touch any dead birds they find.

“Council environment teams are monitoring the reservoir daily – they have even been out on canoes retrieving these birds.”

What is it?

Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian influenza Type A viruses.

These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans, however sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred.

Infected birds shed avian influenza virus in their saliva, mucous and faeces.

Human infections with bird flu viruses can happen when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.

This can happen when virus is in the air, either in droplets or possibly dust and a person breathes it in, or when a person touches something that has virus on it, and then touches their mouth, eyes or nose.

Coun Hennigan said: “We will be monitoring the situation over the weekend.

“We’ve put up posters warning residents about a possible outbreak.

“The dead birds on the reservoir have caused huge upset, but I can assure people the council are doing everything possible to contain the problem.

“While it’s not been officially confirmed that it is avian influenza, it’s clear this is the probable cause.”