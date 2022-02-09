Mother-of-two Nicola Green first reported waste being left in her neighbour’s garden on Stephenson Close, Ollerton, after hearing what she thought were rats scurrying through the rubbish.

As the weeks passed, the 34-year-old care worker refused to allow her two children to play in the garden and contacted Newark & Sherwood Council again, which referred the case to Environmental Health.

Nicola eventually felt like she had no option but to document the mess, with videos shared on social media showing bags of rubbish, broken furniture and children’s toys piled up, with rats roaming the garden.

The property next door has been full of rubbish for months.

Nicola said: “I have been reporting the issue since November last year as I could hear rats.

"I have been passed from pillar to post trying to get it sorted, it’s been months of misery.

“It’s now February and still nothing has been done.

“I have two kids, my eldest plays for Mansfield Giants Basketball Club and needs to practise outside, but I’m afraid for them to go out on the garden.

“I am at my wits’ end trying to get help, it’s a nightmare, nobody should have to live like this.”

Conditions

A council spokesman said: “We responded to a report of excess waste being accumulated at the property in December 2021 and an environmental health officer visited and worked with the occupant to resolve the issue, and continues to stay in touch.

“At this time there was no evidence of rats.

“An officer will be visiting again this week to check the conditions of the property and we will take appropriate action if required.”

The property is managed by Platform Housing, and has had a number of tenants in recent months.

Carol Smith, Platform head of localities and high-rise living, said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the accumulation of rubbish at Stephenson Close; we have assurances the rubbish will be removed shortly.

“We will carry out a joint visit with the local authority on February 16 to check the rubbish has been removed.”