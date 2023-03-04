Council seeks feedback from residents as skate park to be built
Old Bolsover Town Council is calling all current and former BMXers, scooter riders and skateboarders of Bolsover – to complete a survey on a new skate park design.
The council and Extreme Wheels Roadshows have selected Maverick Skateparks to design and build a skate park on Hornscroft Park.
They are now asking riders to help shape the initial designs by completing a short survey on what is important to them in a skate park.
This is the first phase to ensure it meets the riding communities’ needs, so a design can be produced and ultimately seek planning permission.
Responses to the survey can be submitted online at maverickskateparks.co.uk/bolsover – the closing date for responses is March 15.