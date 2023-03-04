The council and Extreme Wheels Roadshows have selected Maverick Skateparks to design and build a skate park on Hornscroft Park.

They are now asking riders to help shape the initial designs by completing a short survey on what is important to them in a skate park.

This is the first phase to ensure it meets the riding communities’ needs, so a design can be produced and ultimately seek planning permission.