Council seeks feedback from residents as skate park to be built

Old Bolsover Town Council is calling all current and former BMXers, scooter riders and skateboarders of Bolsover – to complete a survey on a new skate park design.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The council and Extreme Wheels Roadshows have selected Maverick Skateparks to design and build a skate park on Hornscroft Park.

They are now asking riders to help shape the initial designs by completing a short survey on what is important to them in a skate park.

This is the first phase to ensure it meets the riding communities’ needs, so a design can be produced and ultimately seek planning permission.

Responses to the survey can be submitted online at maverickskateparks.co.uk/bolsover – the closing date for responses is March 15.