Plans for redevelopment of business park to create retail units, drive-thru and more than 30 homes

The Welbeck Estate has revealed plans for the redevelopment of a section of the Bolsover Business Park, off the A632.

This would create 34 employment units, two retail units, a drive-thru unit and up to 35 homes.

The proposals state the redevelopment would result in a “more viable business park in the medium to long-term, which is purpose-built, energy efficient and improves the gateway entrance of a prominent site.”

Residents were invited to provide feedback on the proposals.

Businesses already based at the site will be reallocated into the improved units where possible, should they wish to remain.

The estate said that of the 82 employment units currently on the site, 50 per cent are not available for letting. Many have been left vacant as they are either not financially viable to rent, or they do not meet Energy Performance Certificate standards.

If completed, the redevelopment would see a net loss of seven viable employment units. The plans, however, state the wider regenerative benefits “significantly outweigh” any losses.

The proposals also indicate any future construction work on the business park could be completed in phases to ensure that companies on the site can remain open.

The Welbeck Estate has opened a consultation for residents, prior to a formal outline planning application, which is set to be submitted to Bolsover Council in mid-March.

A Welbeck Estate spokesman said: “The estate is committed to regenerating Bolsover Business Park to create a well-designed, purpose-built and deliverable scheme and welcome your feedback on the proposals described.

“The redevelopment of the site presents an excellent and existing opportunity to deliver a sustainable, mixed-use scheme to act as a catalyst for local business expansion, increased footfall in Bolsover through retail units and new housing - providing an interface with the existing built form.

“Your feedback will help us to refine our proposals prior to submission of a full planning application to Bolsover Council.

“You will also have a future opportunity to comment formally by responding to the council’s consultation on the application in due course. We look forward to hearing from you.”

