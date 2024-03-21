Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Maypole was a landmark boozer on Dawgates Lane to the north of the Ashfield village. It shut its doors in June last year and has been empty and closed ever since.

But in February, it was bought, as a closed inn for development, by Susan Donaldson and Nigel Dickerson, who have now submitted a planning application to Ashfield District Council to convert it into a house to live in.

The upstairs of the pub already houses a three-bedroom flat, with living room, kitchen, bathroom and toilet. Susan and Nigel want to convert the downstairs, which comprises a bar area and open-plan rooms, into residential too.

The former Maypole pub in Skegby, which could soon be converted into a residential house.

In a planning statement, they say: “We would like to create a living room, kitchen and dining room downstairs. We have a retired, disabled person who will be living with us, and we would like to create a bedroom downstairs for her to use, with an adapted en suite shower room.”

Under the scheme, the former pub would retain its external appearance, and its garden and car park would remain the same.

Susan and Nigel add: “There is no licence attached to this property now. The sale contract from the seller states that she property can no longer be used as a business.”

The planning application is one of many that the council will be considering in the coming weeks. Others include:

2 Felley Avenue, Kirkby – Mark Campbell has applied for a single-storey side and rear extension, plus a new replacement detached garage, and new windows and doors.

1 Angela Avenue, Kirkby – Mr J. Vanaman has applied for a single-storey side extension with pitched roof.

1-3 Indoor Market, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – Richard Booth has applied to install an air-conditioning condenser unit.

28 Station Street, Kirkby – Natalie Wadley has applied to erect an illuminated sign.

16 Kingsway, Kirkby – Semih Cansiz has applied for the first and second floor to be split into two residential units.

1 Wilson Avenue, Kirkby – Kevin McElhone has applied for a single-storey extension, with a door opening to the side and new windows to the sides.

74 Sutton Road, Kirkby – Dr Farzad Hosseini has applied for outline permission, with all matters reserved, for the construction of up to nine dwellings.

Shepherds Lane Farm, Sutton – Mr P. Edgar has applied for a two-storey rear extension and two new window openings, one at the front and one at the side.

14 Sherwood Dene, Kirkby – Mr and Mrs Bailey have applied for a lawful development certificate for a proposed single-storey rear extension.

Steve Soult Ltd, Byron Avenue, Kirkby – Steven Soult has applied for an extension to the company’s existing factory.

251 Alfreton Road, Sutton – Matilda Whitehead has applied for the variation of a condition to the planning layout relating to an extension to the road.

40 Farndale Road, Sutton – Gavin Barnes has applied for a single-storey rear extension.

64 Mabel Avenue, Sutton – Mr and Mrs A.Marshall have applied for a two-storey side extension and a change of roof construction.