Council invites residents to have their say on transforming Shirebrook

People that live and work in Shirebrook are able to see what the potential options for additional growth in Shirebrook could look like and what types of development this growth could include.

This consultation follows the two earlier stages of public consultation that explored what people thought about what it is like living and working in Shirebrook and the innovative and nationally commended master planning game approach to exploring what types of development the public thought should be included in any future growth in the town.

Council leader, Coun Steve Fritchley, said: “We want to see the district and our communities prosper and benefit from the opportunities of additional growth, such as new and better paid jobs, more aspirational and affordable housing opportunities, and a greener and more attractive local environment.

“Our draft Shirebrook Growth Plan has been prepared drawing upon all of the valuable feedback we’ve already received, and now sets out several exciting options for how we can make Shirebrook a better place to live and work.

“We already have begun to improve our town centre and Market Place, one of the largest in the country, and we want to do more and make Shirebrook greener and better connected.

“So I’d encourage anyone that wants to see Shirebrook improve to have a look at the options we are setting out and tell us what you think, so that our final Shirebrook Growth Plan can best reflect the aspirations of our local community.”

The consultation exercise on the plans runs from Monday, March 4 to Friday, April 5 2024 and responses should be made through the

PlaceBuilder consultation website at placebuilder.io/shirebrookgp/ where possible.

Interested parties can find more information about the plans on a dedicated Shirebrook Growth Plan webpage at https://www.bolsover.gov.uk/p/207-planning-policy/planning-policy-documents/589-shirebrook-growth-plan

A public drop-in session will be held on Monday, March 18 at Shirebrook Leisure Centre between 4pm and 7pm and council officers will also be available at Shirebrook Contact Centre between 10am and 4pm on Tuesdays in March.