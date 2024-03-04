Mansfield school looks to increase security over high crime, break-ins and vandalism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application has been made to Mansfield District Council on behalf of the St Philip Neri With St Bede Catholic Academy, located in Rosemary Street, Mansfield.

A design and access statement issued on behalf of the school states that the school management wants to replace existing fencing with higher quality security fencing – standing up to 2.4m high – around the site, along with other measures.

The statement reads: “The works are felt to be desirable given the high levels of reported crime within the vicinity of the school and repeated

The St Philip Neri With St Bede Catholic Academy, in Rosemary Street.

attacks upon the school.

"The proposed works should reduce opportunities for unauthorised access to the school and along with that reduce the vandalism and crime that the school is currently subject to.”

In Rosemary Street, the school is proposing to : “Remove the existing railings, lower the brick piers on the dwarf walls and install a line of 2.4m tall Euroguard Flatform fencing, along with automated vehicular gates (swing gates replacing the existing rising arm barriers) and manually

operated pedestrian gates on access control.

“In addition, the boundary wall will be retained, but at the location of the existing roadside communications cabinets anti-climb measures are proposed to prevent the use of the aforementioned roadside communications cabinets as a “hop up” location where the wall can easily be overcome.”

In terms of Westfield Lane, the school intends to: “Replace approximately 50lm of existing wire mesh fencing with Euroguard Combi fencing which will deter anyone from climbing into the site, and also disrupt the line of sight from the housing on Westfield Lane which overlooks the school playing/sports field and “forest school” area.”

An in relation with the school’s border with Tesco, it is proposed that they: “Replace approx. 55lm of close-boarded timber fencing with Euroguard Combi fencing which will be taller and more robust than the existing timber fence which has already had a section destroyed in an arson attack.”

No other alterations are proposed to the school site, and the document states would be more in-keeping with the surrounding area.