Work was completed last summer to convert a four-bedroom terraced house at 605 Chesterfield Road North in Pleasley into a home for four youngsters, aged 16 to 18.

But Mansfield District Council did not receive a planning application for the change of use until early January this year.

Now the council has granted consent for the home after hearing that it would “not have an adverse impact on the neighbourhood” and that “assumptions pre-determining the children’s behaviour should be treated as scaremongering”.

Bright Futures Accommodation, of Nottingham, provides a home and help for vulnerable teenagers to prepare them for adult life.

These assertions were made by Visionary Planning, of Cornwall, who are acting as agents on behalf of the applicant, Bright Futures Accommodation, which is based in Nottingham.

Bright Futures says it “supports young people who are looked after by Nottinghamshire County Council to prepare them for their transition into adulthood and independence”.

The vulnerable young people may have “varying complexities”, such as challenging behaviour, mental health issues, substance misuse and needing help with life skills.

Bright Futures finds them suitable accommodation where they can develop “the skills needed to live independently successfully” with the help of “a skilled, nurturing and caring staff team” who have “knowledge and expertise”.

Chesterfield Road North in Pleasley, where a four-bedroom house is being converted into a home for vulnerable teenagers.

The plan for the Pleasley house is that up to four youngsters would stay at any one time – and each for a maximum of six months. They would have been “closely monitored and assessed” beforehand, and a support worker would live on site with them, 24/7, with shift changeovers every two or three days.

The idea behind the scheme is to create a typical family environment, complete with “high-quality, specialist carefully managed care”, says Helen Ruffle, of Visionary Planning.

"These children need to be safeguarded to ensure they can contribute to a successful and cohesive society,” she adds and points out that “the demand for children’s homes in Nottinghamshire has still not been met”.

The young people would be allowed visitors but only one at a time, and visits must be booked in advance. There would be no changes to the appearance of the building, and the home was not expected to create extra traffic, noise or disturbance.

Other planning applications to have been granted permission by Mansfield District Council include these:

3 Victory Drive, Forest Town – single-storey rear extension.

28A Albert Street, Mansfield – conversion of office into two-bedroom apartment.

Land at Three Thorn Hollow Farm, Blidworth Lane, Rainworth – discharge of condition, regarding site access, as part of an outline planning application for up to 200 dwellings.

Hillcroft, New Mill Lane, Forest Town – work to tree, covered by preservation order.

224 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse – first-floor side extension.

25 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town – single-storey extension at the front.

128 Southwell Road East, Rainworth – two-storey front and side extensions, single-storey rear/side extension and external alterations, including a Juliet balcony.

Debdale Sports and Recreational Club, Debdale Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse – conversion of a natural grass pitch to a 3G artificial grass surface with perimeter fencing and hard-standing areas. Also, replacement of floodlighting, storage containers and team shelters.

12 Felton Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – timber car-port with fibreglass roof.