The Broxtowe Council free trees initiative is back with more trees than ever before.

The well-received programme will offer 800 UK native trees to Broxtowe residents over the next month.

Broxtowe residents can apply for an Elder, Spindle, Silver Birch or Rowan tree to plant in their own gardens.

These species have been selected as they are beneficial to local wildlife and great for pollinators.

Broxtowe Council's free trees scheme is back this month. Photo: Broxtowe Council

They are also native to the UK, grown and supplied from a UK nursery.

To register your interest, residents need to sign up to Green Rewards for free at notts.greenrewards.co.uk/ and then use the platform to log your actions at least once a month

You must be an active Green Rewards member to take part in the scheme.

When you apply, please use the same email you use for your Green Rewards account and type it in carefully.

To get started, complete the online application form when the scheme launches on November 9 – note that only applicants who complete the application form andwho are signed up and actively engaged with Green Rewards will qualify.

Coun Helen Skinner (Lab), portfolio holder for environment, said: “Since our free trees scheme began in 2019, some 3,050 trees have been given away for residents to plant at home.

"The council has planted more than 134,000 trees in total since 2009, which is more than one for every resident in the borough.

“Our free trees initiative provides support for our community to engage with the issue of climate change.

"This, alongside the Green Rewards scheme, encourages us all to live more sustainably through small, important actions, and we are proud to see the continued success of these initiatives.

“Trees are invaluable to our planet and the regulation of the ecosystem as they store carbon and release oxygen.

"During its lifetime a tree will absorb around one tonne of carbon – that’s equal to the weight of a saltwater crocodile!

“This is the fifth year the council has run the scheme, which is part of its Climate Change and Green Futures Strategy and is one of many initiatives that will help tackle climate change.”