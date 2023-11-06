Eastwood and Kimberley ready to honour war heroes this Remembrance weekend
The Eastwood Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is organising events in both towns, together with both respective town councils.
The Eastwood events will begin with a service at St Mary’s Church at 9.30am and those wishing to attend need to be in the church by 9.15am.
This will be followed by the parade from the church to both town memorials on Nottingham Road with Acts of Remembrance at both.
Those parading will include members of the 42nd Nottingham Boys Brigade, Eastwood town councillors, Eastwood Army Cadets and other uniformed groups, civic dignitaries and Royal British Legion members.
Eastwood Male Voice Choir will be performing at the Plumptre Way cenotaph prior to the arrival of the parade.
The Last Post and laying of wreaths will then take place.
Both the Eastwood RBL and the town council invite all community groups and residents to attend.
Everyone is also invited to the town council afterwards for refreshments in the council chamber.
In Kimberley, the events will begin with a service of remembrance at 10am.
There will then be a parade to the war memorial in the town at 10.40am, followed the Act of Remembrance at 10.55am and the laying of wreaths and the two-minutes silence.
Refreshments will then be held at the Parish Hall afterwards and all are welcome.
On it’s Facebook page, Kimberley Town Council said: “Delighted this year to join with the Eastwood and District branch of The Royal British Legion (RBL) in organising and conducting our Remembrance service and parade.
"We hope to see you there.
“Those interested in laying a wreath please contact [email protected]
Meanwhile, a football match of remembrance between teams from The Eastwood RBL and Decathlon from Kimberley that was due to take place on this month has now been rescheduled for April next year.
The game was due to be played at Kimberley Miners Welfare on November 5 but had to be postponed due to the wet weather.
The game will now be on Sunday, April 14, next year.