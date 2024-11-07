Council finally confirms £15m of regeneration funding for Bolsover district after Autumn Budget

Bolsover District Council has announced it has finally received confirmation that £15m of regeneration funding is to be allocated to the local authority after fears the money could have been in jeopardy with a change of Government.

During a council scrutiny committee meeting earlier in the year, Chairperson Coun Tom Munro, suggested receiving the Government Levelling Up funding was a ‘massive if’ due to a potential change of Government at that time and he had feared the scheme was in danger of going ‘belly up’.

By the end of July, the council’s Bolsover TV online broadcast suggested the council had actually received the regeneration funding but in its latest statement released this month the council has now stated the funding has finally been ‘allocated’ by the new Labour Government following the Autumn Budget.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Coun Steve Fritchley, said: “This is good news for the entire district of Bolsover. The money will reach every corner of our district and provide a catalyst for further growth, which is our main ambition.”

A plan of Bolsover District Council's Shirebrook Market Place and Memorial Gardens revamp scheme

The council stated that a number of regeneration projects across Bolsover district have now been given the go-ahead after the council received confirmation they would be allocated £15m from the new Government.

And the Government made the announcement as part of their Autumn Budget Statement and the projects are based on the initial investment plan which was approved in June, according to the council.

They include the development of prominent buildings in Bolsover town, the refurbishment of the former church hall in Pinxton and the construction of a Green Skills and Retrofit Skills Centre in Shirebrook.

Also included will be a new pavilion or events hub on Shirebrook’s Market Place and improvements to the public realm in various towns and villages in the district.

However, up until recently concerns for the funding had continued after the new Labour Government had announced plans to cancel some Levelling Up funding for what it referred to as so far ‘unfunded projects’.

The Government has also stated it was minded to cancel Levelling Up and Capital projects but planned to consult with potential fund recipients before making any final decisions.

But the Government has confirmed funding for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government core Levelling Up Fund projects with plans to provide £10bn in 2025-26 to revitalise High Streets, town centres and communities.

Bolsover District Council had originally earmarked the funding purely for Bolsover town centre but this was controversially changed so the money would be used across the district after it stated some of the original projects were no longer viable due to buildings not being available and because of the deadlines to deliver work within guidelines.

The Government-approved projects now include improvement plans to the public realm around the district, enhancing shop fronts and the establishment of community and creative hubs with eight projects across the district including Bolsover, Shirebrook and Pinxton.

Around £5m of the funding will be spent on public realm improvements in Bolsover town centre as well as across other key town centres.

Funding of £1m has been agreed to improve facades and shop fronts to enhance the visual aspects of shops for Bolsover, Clowne, South Normanton, Creswell, Pinxton, Whitwell and Tibshelf.

A further share of £4.3m has been allocated to the purchase and reconfiguration of prominent buildings in Bolsover town centre including the former Co-op, the former White Swan pub and two adjacent buildings at 36 and 36a Market Place to provide business and community facilities.

Pinxton will receive around £700,000 to refurbish the former church hall to provide a community meeting place, a multi-purpose hall, a community cafe, outdoor seating and a play area.

Funding of £4m will be used for a Green Skills and Retrofit training centre, in Shirebrook, and a new Market Place pavilion building, in the town.

The council stressed the funding will benefit the district and by sharing it across the region with viable schemes that can be completed within good time no money will have to be returned due to any failure to meet deadlines.

Former Conservative Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, who lost his seat to new Labour Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet, had accused the council of ‘betraying’ and ‘hijacking’ the original bid for the funding which he had helped to secure.

Mr Fletcher had argued the funding would not have any lasting impact by spreading it over a wider area.

The former Conservative Government Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had originally earmarked the funding for Bolsover town in his Autumn Statement in November, 2023, specifically to support town centre regeneration, public realm improvements, and cultural and heritage projects in the town.

Coun Fritchley added: “Whilst we have been awaiting this confirmation, we have continued to do the groundwork on a number of the projects, and I want to thank all the staff involved for their continued commitment and efforts to get us to this stage.

“The hard work starts now, and I am looking forward to seeing the projects come to life for the benefit of our residents, businesses and visitors.”

A council report stated work on the new list of eight projects was originally due to be completed by March 31, 2026, but the council has since stated that council and Government officials will now discuss the project timetables and implementation plans over the coming weeks.