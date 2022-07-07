Council defends policy on removing items from graves at Mansfield Cemetery

The Chad has reported the anger of affected people, including Langwith man John Thompson and Mansfield Woodhouse businessman Shane Crossland, who have the ashes of relatives buried at Mansfield Cemetery.

John accused the council of “bullying tactics” when receiving a letter telling him that a surround he had created for his parents’ grave must be removed.

And Shane threatened legal action after he ignored a similar letter, leading to cemetery staff “ripping out” a border he had installed at the grave of his brother, Mark, who died, aged 29, of cancer.

Mansfield Cemetery on Nottingham Road, where a review of graves is currently being undertaken by the council.

The council has now revealed that no fewer than 157 families have been contacted, “asking them to remove certain items from graves which are contrary to the conditions that families signed up to when they purchased a plot”.

And it has defended its policy, claiming the rules of cemeteries must be applied to “maintain high standards”.

Sarah Troman, head of neighbourhood services, said: “We consider that our approach has been respectful, sympathetic and appropriate in dealing with what is clearly a sensitive issue.

"After we have written to families, we allow three weeks for them to remove the items. But there is flexibility and we are happy to talk further. If the council has to remove items, we hold on to them until families can collect them.”

This surround, created by John Thompson for the dual grave of his parents, must be removed, says the council.

Sarah said the policy was part of a full review of cemeteries. The one at Mansfield Woodhouse was completed and those at Mansfield and Warsop were currently being checked before a review at Pleasley Hill.

"During these reviews, we look at items that go beyond the standards we set to ensure cemeteries are safe for visitors and our maintenance staff. This helps to maintain a level of uniformity for these important public spaces.

“We fully understand that families like to personalise the graves of loved ones, but some items make it difficult for staff to look after the cemeteries and can also result in breakages for our mowers and strimmers.

This border and memorial, made by Shane Crossland for the grave of his brother, Mark, has already been removed by the council.

"The items that tend to cause the most problems are things like fencing, stones and lights.