Council approves £40k works to address suction and odour issues at Mansfield Crematorium

Mansfield Council has approved the works for the Derby Road site, which will also include cleaning flue ways and replacing parts of the structure.

A council report says the project – costing £40,000 – was initially approved in last year’s budget, but has been carried forward into the current financial year.

Papers confirm the total project will ensure staff have the “appropriate amount of suction” in cremators so they can work in a “controlled and safe wa”.

The entrance to Mansfield Crematorium on Derby Road. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

In a report, Sarah Troman, council head of neighbourhood services, said: “The cremators at Mansfield Crematorium are unable to retain their suction thus creating fumes and odour to be released into the crematory and transfer areas.

“The cremator flue ways will be cleaned of debris build-up, the insulation inspected, and air rings and the injectors.

“The air rings will be relined and replaced, and any sections of the flue will be relined.

“The removal of redundant equipment from the flues, including spiral duct, smoke heads and remaining ducts capped off, licensed hazardous waste disposal, cremator inspection and reinstatement after works are completed.

“Staff working in the crematory need an appropriate amount of suction to be able to cremate in a controlled and safe way.

“The project will be funded from the crematorium’s capital, unallocated budget. The estimated contract value will be £40,000.”

Contractors were appointed last year to replace cracked mezzanine flooring at the Derby Road site previously described as a “significant health and safety issue”.

The work, costing £25,000, came as part of a wider £195,000 set of works to bring the crematorium up to scratch.

Other improvements included tackling leaks, water pressure issues, new fire doors, the removal of ducting, filling in holes and repairing walls. This work was forecast at £30,000.

The £40,000 flue way improvements were also included in the £195,000 budget and were listed to stop smoke and fumes funnelling into the building.