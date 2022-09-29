The third round of the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF) is expected to allocate around £5.6 million to the county and will once again be administered by Nottinghamshire County Council in partnership with its borough and district council partners between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

HSF had already seen two sets of £5.6 million funds provide food vouchers to those children entitled to Free School Meals (FSM) during school holidays and financial support given to households and individuals most in need of help to cover essential household costs, such as food, energy, and water bills.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for Communities, said: “We recognise the financial difficulties faced by some households across the county and not just for those in receipt of benefits.

The third round of the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF) is expected to allocate around £5.6m to Nottinghamshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, we have listened to those working on the frontline such as benefits teams, housing officers and social workers to find the fairest way to distribute these new funds, which we expect to be in the region of £5.6 million across the whole county.

“We’ve had to make some difficult decisions, as we want the money to be shared among as many households in need as possible, including those who are homeless and also those who often miss out as they don’t quite meet eligibility for benefits or other support, but continue to struggle to make ends meet.”

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for Children and Young People, said the latest round of funding will build on the county council’s work to deliver support for those struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are proud to have provided food vouchers to those children entitled to free school meals during school holidays for the last two HSF rounds, but due to pressures so many families are facing, we’ve looked at the data and advice of the front-line professionals and this time we are making a one-off winter support voucher payment based on the size of the household.