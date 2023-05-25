News you can trust since 1952
Controversial plan for 14 industrial units in Shirebrook is withdrawn

A controversial plan to erect an additional 14 units in an industrial area of Shirebrook has been pulled.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th May 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read

The application to Bolsover Council sought permission for the units on land north of the Sookholme Road junction on Portland Drive, but has been withdrawn.

A previous recommendation from the Environment Agency was that the plan be refused as the submitted flood risk assessment did not adequately assess the risk of flooding and the planning application did not demonstrate the risks of pollution to contaminated water were fully understood.

Plans have been withdrawn for 14 additional units in a popular industrial area of Shirebrook.Plans have been withdrawn for 14 additional units in a popular industrial area of Shirebrook.
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust asked for justification as to why the main habitat, which had recently been cleared, had been classed as hawthorn scrub rather than mixed scrub or woodland.

The application included the creation of a new T-junction with Portland Drive.

