The application to Bolsover Council sought permission for the units on land north of the Sookholme Road junction on Portland Drive, but has been withdrawn.

A previous recommendation from the Environment Agency was that the plan be refused as the submitted flood risk assessment did not adequately assess the risk of flooding and the planning application did not demonstrate the risks of pollution to contaminated water were fully understood.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust asked for justification as to why the main habitat, which had recently been cleared, had been classed as hawthorn scrub rather than mixed scrub or woodland.