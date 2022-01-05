Mansfield law firm signs Menopause Workplace Pledge to actively support employees affected by the menopause

By signing the pledge, Banner Jones has committed to recognising that the menopause can be an issue in the workplace and that women need support; to talking openly, positively, and respectfully about menopause; and to actively supporting and informing employees affected by the menopause.

The pledge was created by the charity Wellbeing of Women in partnership with Hello! Magazine, and sponsored by Bupa, and around 300 organisations have added their signatures to date.

This is the latest in a series of wellbeing initiatives introduced by the law firm, which has an office at Corner House, Union Street, Mansfield, as it has also signed the ‘Dying to Work’ charter in 2018, showing a commitment to protecting employees with a terminal diagnosis.

Katie Ash, head of employment law at Banner Jones

Katie Ash, head of employment law at Banner Jones, says that in addition to the firm’s own commitment to the pledge, her team has also seen an increase in the number of enquiries from businesses wanting to put policies in place to support staff experiencing menopause symptoms.

She said: “The mental and physical health and wellbeing of staff is a very important issue, and one that has truly taken centre stage since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago.