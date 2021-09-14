Congratulations as vicar marks 25 years of serving community of Huthwaite

However, his love of the community and ability to find solutions to problems has meant he has now clocked up 25 years serving the local community as vicar of All Saints’ Church.

The 61-year-old is married to Sue and has four children, with the youngest born after the couple first made their home in Huthwaite.

Mr Maiden said: “I’d come from a post-mining community and had been quite successful. I had a look at the area and liked it, so we settled here. We felt at home.

The Reverend Charlie Maiden, vicar of All Saints' Church, Huthwaite, with his wife Sue.

“We are a modern, progressive church and are there for the community, for the families of the area.

“Most importantly though, the messages of Jesus Christ are central to all that we do.”

The couple have seen ups and downs during their time in Huthwaite.

Back in 2002-03, the church celebrated its 100-year anniversary, but in October 2002 the church hall burned down.

A slightly younger the Rev Charlie Maiden.

Back then, Mr Maiden told your Chad the fire was ‘devastating’ but he then, with the help of many others, used his background in construction to help to lead the building of a new venue at the site and it was up and running within about three years.

He said: “Big negatives can be positives and I am a firm believer in sticking around when the going gets tough.”

‘Special celebration’

More recently, during coronavirus lockdowns, Mr Maiden has been able to keep the church going with the help of live-streaming services.

When restrictions were lifted, he was able to lead the wedding of his son Matt and his wife Mel, the only wedding he performed in 2020.

Speaking about Mr Maiden’s anniversary service, the Rt Revd Paul Williams, Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, said: “We are so thankful to Charlie for these 25 years of faithful service, steadfast hope and deep love for the Lord and for all people across the community of Huthwaite and which is at the heart of this celebration.

“We also give thanks for Charlie’s wife Susan and her own special ministry and dedication over these years.”

Mr Maiden said he does not know what the future holds, but he plans on staying in Huthwaite as long as he can.