Concerns raised following sale of chocolate on Mansfield market stall
and live on Freeview channel 276
The chocolate was purchased on Saturday November 25 2023 and wrapped in the golden packaging as pictured.
Police confirm that they have received reports of people feeling unwell after eating the chocolate purchased from Mansfield Market.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police advised anyone who bought any of the chocolate and recognises the packaging in the image to not to consume the chocolate, but instead to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately by calling 101.
A spokesperson said: “If you have consumed any already and are feeling unwell, please contact NHS 111 by phoning 111, or attend your GP, or your local emergency department.”
The police are working with other agencies in the area and will publish further guidance in due course.
This update was issued as of 7am on Monday, November 27.