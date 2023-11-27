News you can trust since 1952
Concerns raised following sale of chocolate on Mansfield market stall

Nottinghamshire Police has received reports of people feeling unwell after having consumed chocolate purchased from a stall in Mansfield Market over the weekend.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
The chocolate was purchased on Saturday November 25 2023 and wrapped in the golden packaging as pictured.

Police confirm that they have received reports of people feeling unwell after eating the chocolate purchased from Mansfield Market.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police advised anyone who bought any of the chocolate and recognises the packaging in the image to not to consume the chocolate, but instead to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately by calling 101.

The chocolate was purchased on Saturday, November 25 2023 and wrapped in the golden packaging pictured. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.The chocolate was purchased on Saturday, November 25 2023 and wrapped in the golden packaging pictured. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
The chocolate was purchased on Saturday, November 25 2023 and wrapped in the golden packaging pictured. Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
A spokesperson said: “If you have consumed any already and are feeling unwell, please contact NHS 111 by phoning 111, or attend your GP, or your local emergency department.”

The police are working with other agencies in the area and will publish further guidance in due course.

This update was issued as of 7am on Monday, November 27.