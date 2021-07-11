Concern for missing girl seen in Mansfield area
Police are concerned for the safety of a missing girl.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 1:54 pm
Brooke Pownall, 14, was reported missing from the Edwinstowe area on Friday.
She was, however, seen in the Mansfield area at around 3.40pm on Saturday.
Brooke is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 3in tall. She is described as having long dark hair which she normally wears tied up and was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and light grey Nike trainers.
Contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.