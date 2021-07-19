CT4N Charitable Trust is aware of the need for an affordable and accessible community transport service in Mansfield and is seeking feedback from individuals and organisations in the town so that it can secure sufficient funding and plan its future operations.

The survey, which will be open until Friday August 13, hopes to hear from residents and community organisations in the area who are having difficulties accessing transport.

With 25 per cent of Mansfield households not having access to a car, and bus and taxi fares increasing, more households than ever may be facing social isolation.

Managing director Ian Combellack explains: “We know that transport in the Mansfield area can be a barrier to people accessing services and meeting up socially, so we want to tailor our services to those at risk of being excluded.

“Transport is a vital factor in enabling people to get to work or college, to healthcare locations, and for shopping and making social contact.”

Non-profit community transport services have been proven to assist in the regeneration of deprived areas, increasing levels of accessibility and community cohesion, and aiding the work of local voluntary and community organisations.

"We would like to invite anyone from Mansfield to answer a few simple questions and we want to hear from individuals or community organisations who might be having transport difficulties.” Ian continued.

“For those who find that buses or taxis might be too expensive, or people with mobility and sensory impairments who may struggle with getting into a vehicle in the first place.

“Community transport can assist in all these cases and we are already working with a group of stakeholders in Mansfield including Mansfield CVS.

“We are currently considering funding options to hopefully enable a new service to be launched in Mansfield in the coming months.”

Any individual or organisation can participate in the survey which can be accessed online here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CT4NMansfield.

Alternatively anyone can contact CT4N Charitable Trust by email [email protected] or phone 01623 573800 if you prefer to speak to a member of staff directly.

Further details about this project can also be found on their website www.ct4n.co.uk/charity/mansfield.

