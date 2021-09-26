69 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 14,712 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, September 24, up from 14,643 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 13,454 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 11,461.

The number of coronavirus cases in Ashfield increased by 92 in the last 24 hours to 16,414, giving an infection rate of 12,790 cases per 100,000 people, while there were 58 new cases in Newark & Sherwood, taking the total to 13,476 and giving an infection rate of 10,992.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,620 over the period, to 7,601,487.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield, taking the Covid-related death toll to 298.

No new coronavirus deaths were recorded in Ashfield or Newark & Sherwood, where the death toll stands at 332 and 216 respectively.

They are among 10,748 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccination

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,919 people had received both jabs by Thursday, September 23 – 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 85,057, or 80 per cent of over-16s.

The latest figures show 85,926 people in Newark & Sherwood had received both jabs by Thursday – 80 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.