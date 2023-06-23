Firefighters from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire fire and rescue services were called to the property on Muskham Court in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, June 22).

A woman was rescued from the property, however, despite the best efforts of emergency services, she couldn’t be revived and was pronounced dead on scene.

A woman in her 60s has died following a fire at a bungalow in Mansfield

A woman, who has an allotment nearby and arrived just after it had happened, said: “It was horrible, we were so shocked.

"It had quitened down when we got here. The police had cordoned off the road but we didn’t know what it was all about until we saw it on Facebook after we got home.

"It’s a really quiet area.

"We don’t expect things like this to happen. It’s very sad.”

