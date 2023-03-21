'Community hero' pub finalist pumps £1,000 back into Eastwood community

David and Kathryn Boam and their staff at The Dog and Parrot on Nottingham Road made it to the final six in the ‘Community Hero’ category for the third year running.

All of the shortlisted pubs were awarded £1,000 funding by category sponsor Coca-Cola, to help them continue with the community work that got them to the final.

This year, the team decided to donate the money straight back into the town by helping the Durban House Community Hub and The Dog and Parrot Community Fund.

Landlords David Boam and Kathryn Boam with Durban House Community Hub chairman Glyn Hassell.

The Durban House Community Hub is currently being renovated to become a place where local community can meet and run activities.

Brand manager at the Dog and Parrot, Glyn Hassell, is also a trustee of Durban House, and is planning renovations that include a café area.

The building is currently used for a gardening club and a school uniform bank while the bigger renovations are taking place.

The second good cause is The Dog and Parrot Community Fund – set up so the pub could help its community.

Local people will be able to choose where the money raised by the fund is spent, whether that’s to support a local community group or put on a charitable event.

Glyn Hassell, brand manager at pub, said: “Our plan was always to set the pub up as a community hub, rather than just a business, and we’re proud to be so firmly rooted in our local community.

“The £1,000 from Coca-Cola is incredibly welcomed and we’re proud that it will go directly into supporting organisations and groups for our local people.

“To be shortlisted at the Great British Pub Awards and recognised for our efforts for a second time means the world, and inspires us to carry on and do even more.”

Holly Firmin, senior community partnerships manager at Coca-Cola, added: “It’s inspiring to see how pubs are continuing to support local people and good causes post-pandemic and now during the tough economic climate we’re all experiencing.

“The Dog and Parrot is no exception and really is paving the way for other pubs to follow their community efforts.