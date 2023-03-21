News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Man charged after victim 'threatened with knife' in Eastwood car robbery

Police have charged a suspect after a man’s car was reportedly stolen at knifepoint in Eastwood.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:12 GMT- 1 min read

Officers were called to Newmanleys Road South following reports the car had been taken.

The victim was parked up on the road when he was allegedly threatened with a knife and ordered to get out of the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His car was then driven away in the direction of Long Lane at around 12.30am on Saturday, March 18.

The incident took place on Newmanleys Road South, Eastwood.
The incident took place on Newmanleys Road South, Eastwood.
The incident took place on Newmanleys Road South, Eastwood.
Most Popular

The car was pulled over by police at around 3.25am the same day, after being spotted by officers in Heanor.

Anthony Fletcher, 36, was charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also charged with drink-driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to cooperate with a preliminary test.

Fletcher, of Milward Road, Heanor, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 20, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 17.

Read More
Appeal launched after man 'shows backside' to teenagers in Langley Mill
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Georgie Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to our officers, we were able to locate a stolen car and return it to its owner within a few hours.

“Robbery is a horrible crime that can have a long-lasting impact on victims, so we’re pleased to have been able to charge a suspect and bring them before the courts.”