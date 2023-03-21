Man charged after victim 'threatened with knife' in Eastwood car robbery
Police have charged a suspect after a man’s car was reportedly stolen at knifepoint in Eastwood.
Officers were called to Newmanleys Road South following reports the car had been taken.
The victim was parked up on the road when he was allegedly threatened with a knife and ordered to get out of the vehicle.
His car was then driven away in the direction of Long Lane at around 12.30am on Saturday, March 18.
The car was pulled over by police at around 3.25am the same day, after being spotted by officers in Heanor.
Anthony Fletcher, 36, was charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was also charged with drink-driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to cooperate with a preliminary test.
Fletcher, of Milward Road, Heanor, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 20, where he was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 17.
Detective Sergeant Georgie Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to our officers, we were able to locate a stolen car and return it to its owner within a few hours.
“Robbery is a horrible crime that can have a long-lasting impact on victims, so we’re pleased to have been able to charge a suspect and bring them before the courts.”