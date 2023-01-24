Broxtowe Borough Council is looking to allocate up to £300,000 this financial year.

The Good Ideas Fund was launched as part of the £2.5 million funding that the council has secured over the next three years from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This will enable local community, charitable, voluntary and other business support organisations to request grants of between £5,000 and £15,000 for projects or services that will benefit local communities and businesses in Broxtowe.

Grants of up to £15,000 are available.

The fund must deliver benefits such as arts and heritage events in town centres, strengthen groups who are dealing with the cost of living crisis and promote active travel and participation in active recreation.

All groups who help local communities or can boost businesses and have a good idea should make an application.

Portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, councillor Tim Hallam, said: "Many groups and organisations have benefitted from EU funding over the years.

“Now that this money isn't available to us, it's important that people get what they can from the SPF.

“If you have an idea that will benefit your community then please apply without delay.”

