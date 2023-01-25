Community groups and charities in Mansfield invited to apply for share of Mayor’s 500 Fund

The Mayor’s 500 Fund is a percentage contribution from the Executive Mayor Andy Abraham’s net salary to provide a cash injection of up to £500 for local groups, individuals and volunteers to deliver a specific project in the Mansfield community.

A total of £3,200 is available in this final round.

The money can be used for revenue, capital, equipment, promotions and materials to deliver direct benefits to local residents and the community.

New round of funding awards to the Mayor’s 500 Fund is now open

Mr Abrahams said: “I am thrilled to be opening up the applications for my Mayor’s 500 Fund once again.

“I am acutely aware that with this cost of living crisis our local community groups will be feeling the pinch on their budgets now more than ever. With these £500 donations, I hope they can provide that needed comfort blanket to groups and also help them to deliver their brilliant work and projects that little bit sooner.

“I'm looking forward to giving something back to Mansfield again.”

Among the causes supported in previous rounds of funding awards are Mansfield Harriers Athletics Club, Thoresby Bands and the 2nd Mansfield Woodhouse Guides.

The fund is administered on behalf of the Mayor by Mansfield District Council in accordance with the Financial Regulations governing the organisation.

Voluntary groups, community groups, individuals and charities must be based in Mansfield and must operate or provide direct benefit to residents.

The deadline to submit applications by is Friday, February 17.

