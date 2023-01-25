Sunrise Building at the Crown Farm Industrial Park in Mansfield is currently for sale.

The property comprises of a modern and secure self contained industrial warehouse with large loading yard, two storey offices and separate car park. There is also a small chiller unit within the warehouse.

There is potential to extend the unit or loading yard with about 0.29 acres of expansion land.

The property is available by way of a purchase of the long leasehold interest which expires in 2994 and guide price is available upon request.

For more information or to arrange a viewing visit cbre.co.uk

A Sutton industrial park also welcomed a new addition as Crytec joined the Albert Martin Business Park on Kirkby Road, Sutton.

Anthony Barrowcliffe, from agency FHP, said: “I am really pleased with this letting, Crytec is a great addition to this estate with ample room to aid its rapid expansion.

"We have lots of exciting opportunities still on the Albert Martin Business Park and I welcome any conversations with any live requirements within the East Midlands market.”

Matt Cryans, of Crytec, said: “We needed additional warehousing at short notice and Anthony was extremely quick in getting us the right space quickly.