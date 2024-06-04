A Facebook Group functions like a forum or chatroom. It's a space for people to have discussions, share photos, ask questions, and interact with the broader community.

In the past decade, community Facebook groups have become increasingly popular. Sometimes the groups are intended for residents of a specific estate or village, while others are created for individuals with special interests or are managed by local charities or organisations.

These groups can also be a valuable tool for local businesses to promote their services, but only on specific days and in compliance with group guidelines.

We've identified some local Facebook groups in the Mansfield and Ashfield area that you can join if you're new to the area or a Facebook user. Please be aware that each group has different rules, and you may be eligible to join some but not others.

These are just some recommendations to get you started.

Community Facebook groups provide a great opportunity to connect with the community and discover fantastic photos from the area.

Mansfield Let's begin with 'Mansfield', a private group with over 12,000 members. The group's description states, "Bringing the Mansfield community together." Join here: www.facebook.com/groups/mansf

Past & Present Photos of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire 'Past & Present Photos of Mansfield, Nottinghamshire', is a private Facebook group with 22,000 members. Please read the group rules before requesting to join. The group offers people a space to share current and retro photos. See more at www.facebook.com/groups/24748825448

Sutton In Ashfield 'Sutton In Ashfield' is another great group to join for residents in the area. With over 20,000 members, there are numerous posts made each day. This is a page to share any information about Sutton area. Members are free to add photos, reviews, engage in general chat, promote charity events, advertise local businesses, and share your good or bad experiences. Essentially, anything related to the town is welcome! There are only two rules: no selling items and no discussing politics. View group here: www.facebook.com/groups/505862492805506