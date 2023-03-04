Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, right, and Coun Andy Burgin, Warsop Parish Council chairman, left, joined the day of action in Warsop, which include a litter pick.

The day of action was part of the Safer Streets scheme in the area designed to improve safety and the feeling of safety, which has seen new CCTV cameras installed.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who took part in the day, said: “We want people in Warsop to feel safer and be able to get out and about with confidence. This is fundamental to improving the quality of life for the people of this area.”

Mr Abrahams was joined by Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, for the tidy-up which also included removing fly-tips.