Community clean-up aims to improve feeling of safety in Warsop
Litter was picked and graffiti removed during a community clean-up in Warsop.
The day of action was part of the Safer Streets scheme in the area designed to improve safety and the feeling of safety, which has seen new CCTV cameras installed.
Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who took part in the day, said: “We want people in Warsop to feel safer and be able to get out and about with confidence. This is fundamental to improving the quality of life for the people of this area.”
Mr Abrahams was joined by Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, for the tidy-up which also included removing fly-tips.
Coun Burgin, member for Warsop Carrs and Warsop Parish Council chairman, said: “A cleaner, well maintained environment helps people feel safer in their neighbourhoods and, we would like to think, engenders a sense of pride in the people to care for their communities which will help the town to remain clean and tidy.”