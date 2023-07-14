This Saturday, July 15, will see the launch of Mansfield Museum’s latest exhibition, Elmer and Friends: The Colourful World of David McKee.

Visitors are invited to step into author David McKee’s colourful world in this first ever major retrospective of his striking illustrations and celebrate over 30 years of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Elmer remains one of the most widely read children’s book series of all time, selling over ten million copies worldwide since it was first published by Andersen Press in 1989.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, July 15, at Mansfield Museum. (Photo: Mansfield Museum)

Visitors will also meet many of McKee’s other classic characters in the exhibition, including Not Now Bernard, King Rollo and Mr Benn.

A spokesman for the popular museum, on Leeming Street in Mansfield town centre, said: “We are so excited to bring you a family-focused exhibition of Elmer and Friends.

“The Colourful World of David McKee celebrates more than 30 years of Elmer the patchwork elephant.

“We're hard at work adding the finishing touches for the opening this Saturday, July 15, and can’t wait for you to see it.”

‘Elmer and Friends: The Colourful World of David McKee’ will run until Sunday, August 20.

The museum is open every Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am until 3pm each day, with free entry for everyone.