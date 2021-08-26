Fluid Ideas, the company behind the markets name and branding asked students to submit their brand and marketing ideas.

And from the high quality entries submitted, Jasmine Mowbray was selected as the winner for her understanding of the brief and creative ideas.

Jasmine worked alongside Fluid Ideas to help shape and develop the Moor Market brand, gaining valuable agency experience.

Trevor Middleton, town centre and markets manager, Coun Mathew Relf, Jasmine Mowbray, Gail and Phil from Fluid Ideas.

Jasmine said: “I had an amazing time working with Fluid Ideas on the Moor Market project and cannot wait for this great new space to be available in the Ashfield area.

“My work placement with Fluid has given me valuable experience which will help me when I start my marketing course at Nottingham Trent University in September.”

The new indoor market, located on Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, will offer an open plan indoor trading area for seven market stalls and a new cafe.

The vision for the new market is to attract artisan food, creative and craft traders to sit alongside the cafe offering fresh barista made coffee.

Coun Mathew Relf, cabinet member for Regeneration, said: "Jasmine was able to experience first hand what’s involved in developing a brand, and it’s experience she can take with her as she starts university.”