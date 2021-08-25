During the visit by officers from Ashfield Council officers, Trading Standards and Nottinghamshire Police, Trading Standards officers raised concerns regarding potential overcrowding and the safety of the residential flat above the shop.

Due to these concerns Environmental Health officers were able to enter the property, which was under the Selective Licensing Scheme, and a large hoard of counterfeit cigarettes was found and seized.

The total value of the seized goods was £5,500 and Trading Standards are investigating and dealing with these offences.

Counterfeit cigarettes were being sold

Coun Tom Smith, Nottinghamshire County Council communities committee vice-chairman, said: “Unfortunately, businesses are sometimes tempted to sell illegal tobacco products with little regard for the impact on their customers’ health, legitimate traders and reduced tax revenue for vital public services.

“It is unknown what these products contain and they do not have the correct health warnings.

“We want to send out the message to other traders that we do not tolerate the sale of counterfeit goods in the county.”

Environmental Health officers found issues in the domestic property relating to fire risks including a lack of smoke detectors and inadequate heating. The team will work with the landlord to ensure the property is brought up to a decent standard.

Coun John Wilmott, cabinet member for Licensing, Environmental Health and Regulatory Services, said: "Seizing the counterfeit goods is a real win, but more importantly finding the fire risks in the residential property could save someone’s life.”