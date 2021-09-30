The Feeding Mansfield Network, which is led by Mansfield District Council, was set up about a year ago and aims to work in partnership with various local agencies to support growing numbers of households struggling with food poverty and creating local solutions within their communities and enable greater access to both healthy and affordable food for the residents of Mansfield.Among its most significant achievements in the past year is supporting the development of a new community charity called Growing Mansfield, which has been distributing locally grown allotment produce to community food schemes.

Executive Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams, who presented Alberth with a £50 shopping voucher to Alberth, along with certificates to all competition entrants, said: "The logo competition may just have been about two simple words - Feeding Mansfield - but it has a lot of meaning behind it because it has been a real struggle for many people during the pandemic to make ends meet."For children, not having a square meal before coming to school can affect that child's ability to learn during the day and lead to detrimental behaviour in class so it is important that at the very least every child starts the day with a decent breakfast."Alberth's design sends a powerful message that resonated with the aims of Feeding Mansfield Network."The network is about more than tackling poverty and food insecurity. It is also about engendering independence and resilience among local people in providing families with access to affordable and healthy food through a variety of channels."These channels are open to anyone and we would encourage anyone who feels in need of support for whatever reason to make use of them."