College apprentices paint a bright picture of career development with Kirkby firm

The week highlights how public and private sector organisations are discovering the benefits of employing apprentices to bring fresh new talent into the workplace.

Co-ordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service, it is backed by thousands of schools, colleges, training providers, councils and employers across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 1,077 apprentices studying with West Nottinghamshire College, working in sectors such as construction and engineering, digital and IT, hair and beauty, business and

The apprentices and managing director Sharon Harte outside Dacrylate Paints.

management, and healthcare.

Apprentices at paint coatings firm Dacrylate Paints, of Lime Street, Kirkby, are finding their own skills and confidence through their apprenticeship studies.

Sharon Harte, Dacrylate managing director, said: “Apprentices are at the heart of our business and, as a local employer, we are committed to giving young people the employment opportunities for the future.”

The family business was established just after the war by CH Morton, Sharon’s grandfather. Originally specialising in domestic paints, this six-acre site now concentrates on supplying industrial and decorative paint coatings to construction and manufacturing sectors.

Sharon Harte, Dacrylate Paints managing director with, from left, apprentices Brannon Lee, Riece Joynes, Josh Milward, Joe Urwin and Harry Day.

It employs more than 50 staff, including a number of apprentices through the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon said: “It’s immensely rewarding to offer apprentices the experience of working at this organisation and follow their journeys over time.

“We have a diverse aged workforce and we create jobs for young people that align the evolving skills of the individuals to the imperatives of the business.

“Historically, manufacturing is a male-dominated, but we do have a determination to balance women in the company at all levels to achieve gender parity and make progressive change.

Brannon Lee, aged 24, of Kirkby, procurement manager at Dacrylate Paints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both our marketing lead Diana Rowland and newly graduated apprentice Brannan Lee have undertaken the Nottingham Trent University’s women in leadership programme and have benefited greatly.”

For 24-year-old Brannon, starting at Dacrylate four years ago, was a little daunting.

“It was my first proper job and the first interview I’d ever done,” she said.

At her interview, it was apparent she would be better suited to an accounts team role, instead of the laboratory role she had applied for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Day, aged 22, from Sutton, joined Dacrylate through the Kickstart scheme in 2021.

She joined Dacrylate in a business admininstration role, studying for a level-two business administration apprenticeship.

Brannon, of Kirkby, said: “I didn’t know anything about chemicals or paint, but I was interested in the job and soon learnt the skills.

“Motivation is key to succeeding. If you want to study, if you want to do well in your job, then this attitude helps you settle in and achieve success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was named the British Coatings Federation’s apprentice of the year in 2019, before moving into a new role within the firm’s purchasing team.

Brannon said: “That’s when I applied to study the level-four Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply apprenticeship. I didn’t have much knowledge about procurement. I didn’t know how to negotiate, the processes of ordering goods, but this apprenticeship showed me how.”

Her confidence grew and she was offered the role of procurement manager in June and achieved the full CIPS apprenticeship.

Accounts administrator Joe Urwin, aged 25, from Kirkby, is studying on the level-three business administration apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with Brannon in procurement are apprentices Joe Urwin, 25, an accounts administrator on the level-three business administration apprenticeship and 21-year-old Josh Milward, who joined the company in 2020 as a finance and procurement assistant.

Josh, of Sutton, who had been studying for a level-three Association of Accounting Technicians apprenticeship at an accountancy, but was made redundant, said: “The college put me in touch with Dacrylate. I’m now completing the level-four AAT apprenticeship while working in the offices.

“Some people want to go to university. I was in sixth form and didn’t enjoy it. I stuck it out and got my A-levels, but knew I wanted to do something different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d rather be working and earning money, than going to university to study and build up debts. I am happy with my job. This way of learning in the workplace on an apprenticeship pathway suits me.”

Joe, of Kirkby, joined the company two years ago through the government’s Kickstart programme. which provided companies with funding to create work experience opportunities for out-of-work people aged 16-24.

The accounts administrator, who completed a level-three business administration apprenticeship, said: “As a young person starting out looking for employment, it can often be a struggle as companies want you to have experience. With an apprenticeship, you’re getting that experience, learning as you work.

“I’ve always like the idea of working in business and accounts and it was a struggle to get that lead into a job, but now I’ve opened that doorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m earning a wage, my training is paid for and I’m getting experience. Apprenticeships are definitely the way to go.”

Harry Day, from Sutton, also joined Dacrylate through Kickstart in 2021, beginning within customer services and processing orders.

The 22-year-old said: “I’ve since been trained on the technical side things, learning more about how paints work, rather than just selling them.”

Harry studied a marketing course at the college and then a digital marketing course, rather than on the traditional apprenticeship pathway, attending college one day a week for six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working closely on the technical side of the business is Riece Joynes, a laboratory quality control technician apprentice.

He tests the products, ensuring paints have been made to the exact specifications and is taking up additional studies in his own time.

The 21-year-old said: “I’m doing a paint-related course through the BCF.

“I love working here and enjoy learning new things. I’ve been curious about science all my life, so to do this every day is brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Millward, head of the college’s employer engagement team, said: “It’s a pleasure to see them flourishing.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for the current apprentices and those that may join in the future.”

Dacrylate currently has three apprenticeship vacancies. For details, email [email protected] or contact Karen on 01623 900632 or at [email protected]

Josh Milward, aged 21, Sutton, joined Dacrylate in summer 2020 as a finance and procurement assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad