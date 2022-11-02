Co-op stores across Mansfield and Ashfield to get a new look as company rebrands to Central Co-op
Central England Co-operative has changed its name to Central Co-op and will be rolling out new, modern and fresh branding to its stores across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Central Co-op, said: “We’re continuing our journey as we set our Society up for future success.
"We’ve adopted the globally recognised marque of co-operation to show our solidarity with the wider co-operative movement as part of our Society wide rebrand.
“Key to all of this is a refresh of our identity, we want to be modern, warm, relevant and inclusive so we can welcome the next generation of co-operators to our Society.
“As we look to the future with our purpose in mind of ‘creating a sustainable Society for all’, we continue to invest in our Society and have explored a number of options.
"Following extensive research with members and customers we’ve taken the decision to update our identity and name.”
The rebrand rollout will take place as part of its ongoing regeneration plan for its 400 plus trading sites across funeral homes and food stores.
Central Co-op has stores in Skegby, Sutton, Warsop and Kirkby.
The rebrand complements the ongoing campaigns driving value and the benefits of co-operative membership.
Earlier this year, Central Co-op launched “Shop locally, for less” to highlight the value of supporting local community stores as well as the budget friendly deals that can be found in stores including member exclusive pricing, which launched on October 26, across more than 50 everyday essentials.