Owen Hardwick will set out to walk 703,000 steps in 30 days in honour of everyone who committed suicide in 2023.

The challenge will raise funds for the Lashes Foundation, which is a local charity, created in memory of Clipstone teenager Evie Wilson, who died aged just 13 in July 2021.

The charity was set up be Evie’s parents Emma and Lee Wilson in memory of their daughter and hopes to continue Evie’s legacy, by providing help to anyone in the community who needs it, just as Evie did during her life.

Owen Hardwick is taking on a major walking challenge in aid of Lashes this April. Photo: Paul Neal

Owen said: “After doing my challenge last year where I raised £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer, I knew I wanted to do something again this year.

"After some mental health struggles in 2023, I knew I wanted to do something for a local charity that supports people with mental health difficulties and helps to improve peoples’ lives, so the Lashes Foundation was a perfect fit

"I’ve set out to raise £5,980 which was roughly the amount of people who died from suicide in the UK in 2023, so every pound raised is dedicated to someone who lost their life.

“I am really excited to do this challenge and i just can’t wait for it to get underway in April and hopefully raise some good money to support a good charity.”